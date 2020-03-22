26 positive cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): There are a total of 26 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Rajasthan Health Department, Rohit Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

"A total of 964 samples were tested out of which 26 are positive while 891 samples wrre found positive and 41 are under process. 3 positive coronavirus patient have been cured," Singh said.

"In Jaipur alone, A total of 815 samples were tested out of which 777 are negative while 25 found positive and 13 are under process," Singh added.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had ordered a total lockdown in the state till March 31, barring essential services, amid increasing coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341.(ANI)