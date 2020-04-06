26 positive coronavirus cases in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that over 2,000 samples have been tested in the state out of which 26 have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.

"There are a total of 26 coronavirus positive cases in Assam so far. We have tested 2,000 samples till date. The reports for 165 samples are pending and are expected to come by this evening," Sarma said during a press conference at NHM office here.

Earlier today, Sarma also visited the Spanish Garden residential society, where a COVID-19 positive case was found, to check the sanitisation measures and other precautions taken. He said that he had also solicited people's cooperation to ensure effective quarantine.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 109 people and infected a total of 4,067 people. (ANI)

