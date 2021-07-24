260 kg Ganja seized in Andhra's Kadapa, five arrested

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India] July 24 (ANI): Around 260 kilograms of Ganja being illegally transported into Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district on Friday was seized and five persons were arrested in connection with the case.

One car, four cell phones, and Rs 38,500 cash was recovered from the accused persons, said the police.



According to the police, the five persons who were arrested for illegally transporting the drug were identified as D Ramu, C Teja, S Rangareddy, K Neelakantheswar and K Nageswara Rao.

Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) KKN Anburajan informed reporters that during interrogation, the accused revealed that they have been selling Ganja to college students in small packets for higher prices.

According to the SP, the police is keeping a close eye on those who are involved in the illegal transportation of cannabis. He said that stern action will be taken against those who indulge in illegal activities. (ANI)

