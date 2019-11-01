Vijay Singh Yadav, DG SPF addressing police personnel at shooting competition in Indore on Friday
Vijay Singh Yadav, DG SPF addressing police personnel at shooting competition in Indore on Friday

26/11 could've been averted had police got proper training in shooting: DG SPF, Madhya Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:44 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A senior police official here on Friday said that the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 could have been prevented had the police personnel been properly trained in shooting.
Vijay Singh Yadav, DG Special Protection Force said this while addressing police officials and personnel at a shooting competition here.
"I don't need to remind you that about 10 years back a terrorist attack took place in Mumbai. I have seen its video clips and it came to my mind that had the police personnel deployed at checkpoints or strategic locations properly trained in shooting, the big tragedy could have been averted," said Yadav.
In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. The attacks lasted four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. (ANI)

