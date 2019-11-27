26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Guv Koshyari, CM Fadnavis pay tribute at police memorial

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks on the 11th anniversary of the ghastly attacks.

The two leaders remembered the sacrifice of the victims and paid floral tributes at the Police Memorial at the Marine Drive.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

As many as 166 people lost their lives while over 300 suffered injuries in the attacks. (ANI)

