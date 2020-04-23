264 COVID-19 cases in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 23 (ANI): Haryana's count of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 264, said the state's Health Department on Wednesday.

The count includes 103 active COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the deadly virus.

With a recovery rate of 59.84 per cent, the number of recovered patients stands at 158.

With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the death toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged or migrated and 652 deaths. (ANI)

