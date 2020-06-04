Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Karnataka on Wednesday reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 4,063.
A state health department health bulletin said 267 new positive cases were reported in the state from 5 pm on June 2 to 5 pm on June 3, taking the total number of cases to 4063.
It said the state has 2494 active cases and 53 persons have died due to virus in the state. (ANI)
267 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:14 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Karnataka on Wednesday reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 4,063.