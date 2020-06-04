267 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Karnataka on Wednesday reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 4,063.

A state health department health bulletin said 267 new positive cases were reported in the state from 5 pm on June 2 to 5 pm on June 3, taking the total number of cases to 4063.

It said the state has 2494 active cases and 53 persons have died due to virus in the state. (ANI)

