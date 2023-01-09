267 trains cancelled, 170 lost punctuality as dense fog engulfs many parts of the country

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): More than 300 trains have been cancelled or running late on Monday as severe fog engulfed many states of Northern India reducing visibility.

According to the Ministry of Railways, 267 trains have been cancelled on Monday, of which 128 are cancelled due to bad weather.

Also, 170 trains lost punctuality, of which 91 were delayed today.

Meanwhile, around 118 domestic flight departure has been delayed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital due to bad weather and other related issues, an airport official said on Monday.

Around 32 domestic arrivals have also been delayed, the official added.



"Due to low visibility, three flights diverted to Jaipur- Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi," the Delhi airport official said, adding about the diversion of a flight of Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi to Jaipur because of the reduced visibility at the IGI Airport.

As per satellite imagery and available visibility data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am today in Bhatinda-0 metres, Amritsar-25 and Ambala-25 metres each, Hissar-50 metres, Delhi (Safdarjung)-25 metres, Delhi (Palam)-50 metres; Uttar Pradesh: Agra-0 metre, Lucknow (Amausi)-0 metres, Varanasi (Babatpur)-25 metres, Bareilly-50 metres," a data from the IMD said.

As per the India Meteorological Department, dense to very dense fog observed in many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and at isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan and 0 to 200-meter visibility was recorded in many areas.

It has also been said that due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is likely to continue in some parts during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & adjoining north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and dense fog in isolated pockets after that for subsequent 2 days over the region.

Dense fog has also been observed likely in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Mizoram & Tripura during the next 2-3 days. (ANI)

