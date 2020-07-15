268 policemen, 73 health workers, 68 govt officials infected with COVID-19 in WB

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): More than 260 policemen and 73 health workers have been infected with COVID-19 in West Bengal till Wednesday.

According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took part in a meeting through video conferencing with officials from several districts in the state from Nabanna Sabhagar here, 62 government officials have also tested positive for the disease in the state.

"Till now, 268 police personnel, 30 doctors, 43 nurses and 62 government officials in the state have been infected with COVID-19," Banerjee said during the course of the meeting.

According to the state health department till Wednesday evening, 1,589 new COVID-19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in West Bengal today.

With this, the total number of cases rose to 34,427 including 12,747 active cases, 20,680 discharged cases and 1,000 deaths, according to the bulletin. (ANI)

