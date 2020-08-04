268.6 mm rainfall recorded in Santa Cruz, Mumbai: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 268.6 cm of rain in Mumbai's Santa Cruz, 252.2 mm in Colaba and 175 mm in Basai on Tuesday, following incessant rainfall in the city.

Many areas, including King's Circle and Santa Cruz, were flooded with rainwater.

Special suburban train services between Bandra and Churchgate by the Western Railway were suspended in the city due to waterlogging caused by the incessant rainfall.

Bus and train services were halted and altered in Mumbai owing to persistent rain on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed, while also appealing to offices in the city to remain shut.

Earlier, the IMD predicted a high tide of 4.45 metres at 12:47 pm in Mumbai.

"Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary & stay away from the shore & waterlogged areas," the BMC tweeted. (ANI)

