269 doctors died due to COVID in second wave of pandemic: Indian Medical Association

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said that 269 doctors across the country have lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The IMA said Bihar suffered the largest number of casualties (78) followed by Uttar Pradesh (37) and Delhi (28).

State-wise data by IMA shows 22 doctors died due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, 19 in Telangana, 14 each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, and 11 fatalities were reported in Tamil Nadu.

It added that 10 doctors also died in Odisha, eight in Karnataka, and five in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier today, Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the IMA Dr KK Aggarwal passed away after a long battle with COVID-19 at AIIMS in Delhi. (ANI)