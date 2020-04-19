27 fishermen quarantined in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Authorities in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh quarantined 27 fishermen after they entered into Iddivanipalem village in Kaviti Mandal of the via sea root from Chennai on Sunday.

As soon as the officials came to know about their arrival, the fishermen were shifted to the quarantine centre at Rajaram Puram, Kaviti Mandal. The fishermen are residents of different villages in the Srikakulam district, officials said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh is 603. Till now, 42 people have either been cured or discharged, while 15 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 15,712, including 12,974 active cases. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

