Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.
This is the third earthquake that has hit Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.
Earlier on Friday at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai.
Later at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra. (ANI)
2.7 magnitude quake hits Mumbai, second in last 24 hours
ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:46 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).