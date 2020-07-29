Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], July 27 (ANI): 27 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, taking the coronavirus tally in the Union Territory to 390.
The total cases are inclusive of 196 discharged patients and one death. (ANI)
27 more COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:09 IST
