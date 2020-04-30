27 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): 27 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said in a release.

"Out of the 646 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 27 are positive," the KGMU added.

A total of 33,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 8,325 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 23,651 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,074 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

