27 new COVID-19 cases with no travel history points to community transmission: Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 10(ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that with new cases emerging shows the possibility of community transmission of COVID-19 in the state as the patients have no travel history.

"In Punjab, 27 cases are there with no travel history, yes it can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission," he said.

According to the World Health Organisation, community transmission is " evidenced by the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases."

However, WHO in the latest COVID-19 Situation Report number 80, has stated India's virus transmission classification as 'cluster of cases' and not 'community transmission' as of yet.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister added that there is a possibility of around 80-85% Indians getting infected by the deadly virus.

"The figures that I have been given by Indian scientists and medical practitioners are that 80-85% of India may get infected, if these figures are correct then they are horrendous figures" he said.

So far 101 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Punjab, as the country's total cases rose to 6,412 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these, 5,709 are active COVID-19 cases, and 503 patients have recovered or discharged.(ANI)

