27 people rescued after building collapses in HP's Solan

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Twenty-seven people have been rescued from the debris so far after a building collapsed here at Kumarhatti in Solan on Sunday.

"Four more rescued. Rescue operations is continuing," said Vivek Chandel, Assistant District Magistrate (ADM), Solan.

Earlier, 23 people have been rescued.

"37 people including 30 Army and 7 civilians were trapped when the building collapsed. 23 people have been rescued successfully while dead bodies of 2 people including an Army man was recovered," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had said earlier.

The NDRF team from Panchkula are deployed in rescue work and medical teams have also reached the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

