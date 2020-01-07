27-year-old held for rape of senior citizen in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Police here on Monday arrested a person for allegedly raping a 68-year-old woman in the Visakhapatnam district.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape which took place on January 2 in the Visakhapatnam Rural region, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

