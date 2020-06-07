Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was allegedly killed using deadly weapons by unidentified people here, police said.
The incident took place at deceased, Arvind's rented house in LBS Nagar inside HAL police station limits.
According to police, Arvind is an accused in a criminal case and recently walked out of jail on bail. (ANI)
27-yr-old man killed in Bengaluru at his residence
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2020 15:59 IST
