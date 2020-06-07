Representative image
27-yr-old man killed in Bengaluru at his residence

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2020 15:59 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was allegedly killed using deadly weapons by unidentified people here, police said.
The incident took place at deceased, Arvind's rented house in LBS Nagar inside HAL police station limits.
According to police, Arvind is an accused in a criminal case and recently walked out of jail on bail. (ANI)

