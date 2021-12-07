27-yr-old model gang-raped in Kerala's Kochi; one accused held

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 7 (ANI): A 27-year-old model who arrived at Kochi for a photoshoot was allegedly gang-raped by three men for three days, informed the Infopark police at Kerala's Kochi on Monday.

According to police, there were a total of four accused involved in the case, three men who allegedly raped the victim and a lady who allegedly helped them.

An accused was held and the court remanded him to judicial custody, however, the other three accused, including one lady, are absconding, police said.



"The model who lodged a complaint with the police alleged that she was gang-raped by three men in the connivance of an owner of a lodge where the incident took place," police said.

"Prima facie the incident reveals that she arrived at Kochi from Malappuram district for a photoshoot. Ajmal who is the prime accused in the case, who is also the friend of the woman, invited her on the pretext of the photoshoot. He made the arrangements for her to stay in a lodge at Kakkanad," police added.

Further, it informed that the accused Ajmal later gave her some drinks laced with drugs and gang-raped her from December 1 to 3. The accused allegedly recorded the incident and threatened her with the video.

"We have arrested the second accused Salim Kumar, aged 33. Prime accused Ajmal and third accused Shameer is absconding. She alleged that the lodge owner Christeena was well aware of this. The owner of the lodge, who is a lady is also absconding. We have now sealed the lodge", said police.

Police registered cases related to rape and the IT act. (ANI)

