2,726 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): A total of 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported in Delhi on Thursday.

According to official data, the total count of cases in the metropolis has gone up to 3,00,833.



The city reported 2,643 recoveries or discharged patients. The total count of cases includes 5,616 deaths and 2,72,948 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 22,232 active cases.

With a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported on Thursday, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 68-lakh mark on Thursday.

The COVID-19 count in the country stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases and 58,27,705 cured and discharged or migrated cases. (ANI)

