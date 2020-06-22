27,446 arrested for violation of lockdown norms in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that 27,446 people have been arrested, under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the state, since the start of COVID-19 lockdown.

"As many as 1,33,730 offences have been registered under 188 of IPC since the lockdown leading to 27,446 arrests and seizure of 83,970 vehicles," Anil Deshmukh tweeted.

A total of Rs 8,41,32,461 has been collected in fines from offenders, he added.

The Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again.'

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the contagion with 1,32,075 COVID-19 cases and 6,170 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday. According to the MoHFW, 13,699 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. (ANI)

