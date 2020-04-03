276 people arrested in Uttarakhand for violating lockdown orders

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): As many as 87 cases were registered and 276 people were arrested in Uttarakhand on Friday for defying the lockdown orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In total, 726 cases have been registered and 3,111 people have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, a coordination meeting took place between the Uttarakhand government and the para-military forces here today, where matters relating to preventing COVID-19 spread were discussed.

In Haridwar, police have come up with 'Neki ki Charpai' to distribute food to people at a ghat on the banks of Ganga river. (ANI)

