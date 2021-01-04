2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 10,362 recoveries in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 10,362 discharges, and 29 deaths, according to the state's Health Department.

The overall infections reached 19,47,011 including 18,47,361 recoveries and 48,801 active cases.

The cumulative death toll in the state reached 49,695.



India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,03,40,470, including 2,43,953 active cases and 99,46,867 recoveries.

As many as 214 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,649. (ANI)

