277 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrive in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): A Mahan Air flight carrying 277 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iranian capital Tehran, landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning.

Subsequently, the 277 evacuees -- 128 male and 149 female -- were transferred to Jaipur via two Air India flights. As many as 273 of those evacuated were pilgrims.

Iran is one of the countries worst hit by coronavirus, having reported more than 63,000 cases, while over 6,000 people have died of the infection in the country, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website.

Earlier this month, Mahan airlines had offered safe repatriation of Indians struck in Iran without any commercial interest as a humanitarian initiative. (ANI)

