277 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): 277 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, said state Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad.

With this, the number of active cases in the state has climbed to 2,790. The death toll in the state stands at 178.

He informed that 3,855 people have been cured or discharged in the state so far. (ANI)

