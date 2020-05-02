2,788 COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, death toll 151

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh is 2,788 and death toll 151, said State Health Department on Saturday.

Indore has reported the highest 1545 cases. Bhopal has 526 cases, Ujjain 147 and Jabalpur 92.

The department said that 624 patients have recovered in the state.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the country, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

