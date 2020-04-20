27th relief flight set to depart from Goa airport to UK, says official

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 20 (ANI): The 27th relief flight, carrying more than 300 UK nationals, is set to depart from the Dabolim International Airport, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said on Monday.

"Since March 25, 26 relief flights have flown from the Dabolim International Airport. Today is the 27th relief flight which is going to the UK. We are expecting that there will be more than 300 passengers in today's flight," Malik told ANI.

"In the last 26 flights, we have facilitated the departure of 4,968 passengers including 49 infants," he said.

"The Dabolim International Airport is facilitating the maximum number of relief flights in the country. A lot of foreign nationals were stranded in Goa. We are working with minimal staff. We are providing all the possible assistance to foreign nationals and have not refused any flight," he said.

Malik further said that airport authorities have installed an automatic hand sanitisation machine, in which one has to put their hands, following which the sensor will detect the hand and drop a sanitiser from the machine.

Passengers were happy that they are now going back to their homes.

"If we did not get flight now, we do not know when are we going to get flights. We may be stranded here for more days. The situation is worrying. It is still safe in Goa as there is no COVID-19 case here. But now I am going back to my country. I have been here since November," Christine, one of the passengers said.

Other tourists who use to come to Goa regularly said that situation is worrying in the UK.

"The situation is very bad in the UK right now. People are telling us that you stay in Goa because the situation is not very bad. But if something happens in India, it will be very bad. I have been coming to Goa for thirty years," Branda, another tourist, said.

Another tourist thanked the airport administration.

"We are feeling great to go back to our home. My family is waiting in the UK. I have been here for the past six months. I would like to thank the airport administration for their assistance," Harpaire said. (ANI)

