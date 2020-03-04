28 cases of coronavirus in India, universal screening to begin for all international flights

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said till now there are 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.

"Currently we are conducting the universal screening of flights coming from 12 countries. But now we will be conducting universal screening of all passengers coming from all international flights. Everybody will be a part of the universal screening," Harsh Vardhan said at a press conference here.

"Till yesterday, we have screened about 5.89 lakh passengers at airports, over 15 thousand at major and minor seaports and over 10 lakh at the borders with Nepal. About 27 thousand were under community surveillance until yesterday," he added.

The Union Health Minister said that 28 positive cases of the disease have been identified till date in the country.

"Out of these 28, three are from Kerala, one each from Delhi and Telangana, six from Agra, an Italian group which had come to India for travelling and their Indian driver which makes it seventeen people," Harsh Vardhan said. (ANI)