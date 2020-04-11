28 foreigners booked for misusing visas, will be sent to jail: Jharkhand DGP

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): Jharkhand DGP MV Rao on Saturday said that 28 foreigners were booked for misusing visas and will be sent to jail as soon as they will come out of quarantine.

He said these people had come on tourist visas and got involved in religious preaching event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

"Cases have been filed against 28 foreigners in the state. They are in quarantine. As they come out of quarantine they will be sent to jail. They are the people who came on tourist visa and get involved in religious preaching," he said.

He said that over 450 cases related to lockdown violation have been registered while 41 cases are related to hate speech and rioting.

"More than 450 cases of lockdown violation and 41 cases of hate speech and rioting in the state have been registered," he said. (ANI)

