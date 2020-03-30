28 hospitals of Army, Air Force, Navy earmarked to treat COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Twenty-eight hospitals of Army, Air Force, and Navy across the country have been earmarked as COVID-19 hospitals.

This is done to handle and treat coronavirus cases, which is part of the measures by the defence forces to help the civil authorities.

Lieutenant General Anup Banerji, DG, of Armed Forces Medical Services, shared this development.

Separately, five hospitals of the three defence services can carry out testing for COVID-19.

These include Army Hospital Research and Referral, Delhi; Command Hospital Air Force, Bangalore; Armed Forces Medical College, Pune; Command Hospital Lucknow; and Command Hospital Udhampur.

Six additional hospitals are also being equipped with the resources to begin such testing. (ANI)

