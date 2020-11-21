2.8 magnitude quake strikes Manipur's Senapati

Senapati (Manipur) [India], November 21 (ANI): An earthquake of a magnitude 2.8 on the Richter Scale hit the Senapati area of Manipur on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.



The earthquake hit at the depth of 10 km and tremors were felt at 0654 hours today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.8, Occurred on 21-11-2020, 14:20:26 IST, Lat: 23.53 & Long: 94.19, Depth: 10 Km " NCS reported.

No causalities and damage to property have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

