28 more COVID-19 cases reported in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 15 (ANI): 28 COVID-19 more cases reported in Goa on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 592 including 85 recoveries.

Presently, there are 507 active coronavirus cases in the state, according to the Goa Health Department.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

