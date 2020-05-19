28 new coronavirus cases in J-K, total count 1,317

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): With 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory has risen to 1,317.

Out of 28 new cases, 22 have been reported from the Kashmir region and six from Jammu region, a Jammu and Kashmir government bulletin said.

The union territory has 653 active cases - 551 in Kashmir and 102 in Jammu.

The bulletin said 647 patients have recovered from the disease - 585 in Kashmir and 62 in Jammu.

Seventeen persons have died the disease of which two deaths have been reported in Jammu and 15 in Kashmir. (ANI)

