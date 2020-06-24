282 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 24 (ANI): 282 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,752.

The State Health Department has reported 125 new recoveries during the same. Of 5,752, there are 1,740 active cases whereas 3,988 have recovered from the disease.

These cases were reported from Gajapati (76), Ganjam (75), Khordha (26), Jharsuguda (23), Kandhamal (17), Sambalpur (13), Jagatsinghpur (11), Puri (09), Jajpur (06), Mayurbhanj (06), Cuttack (04), Balasore (03), Angul (01), Sundargarh (01), Bolangir (01), Koraput (01), Nayagarh (01) districts of the state while eight NDRF personnel also tested positive for COVID-19, read the COVID-19 report.

The state has tested a total of 2,35,627 people so far. (ANI)

