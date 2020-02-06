2,826 suspected coronavirus cases being monitored in Kerala, says Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday said that a total of 2,826 suspected Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) cases are being monitored in various districts of the state.

Out of these 2,826 cases, 2,743 are under home quarantine and 83 are under observation in hospitals. A total of 263 samples of suspected cases of nCoV have been sent to the National Institute Virology for examination.

The results of 229 samples that were tested for the virus were negative.

She also said that the employees of the Health Department along with the employees of other departments are being given the training to strengthen the fight against Coronavirus.

"The ultimate goal of these training programmes is to strengthen the fight against Corona through continued training," said Shailaja.

"191 members have been deployed in various districts of the state to provide psychological support to families whose members were suspected of coronavirus infection. And around 2173 telephonic counselling services have been given so far," the Health Minister added.

The Minister also reiterated that there is no need for any concern for the health of anyone currently admitted to the hospital.

Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, a Chinese city, in December last year, has infected nearly 20,000 globally and has killed more than 500 in China.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)