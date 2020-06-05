285 new COVID-19 cases take Assam tally to 2,115

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday confirmed 285 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,115.

At present, there are 1649 active cases in the state while 459 people have been discharged so far.

The Health Minister informed that so far four death cases have been reported in the state.

India saw a record single-day spike of 9,304 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases above 2.16 lakh. (ANI)

