2,85,381 pilgrims visited Holy Cave during Amarnath Yatra so far

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A total of 2,85,381 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during the first 22 days of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

"Today, on the 22nd day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 13,377 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave and cumulatively since the beginning of the pilgrimage on July one, 2,85,381 Yatris had darshan at the Holy Cave," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement here.

This was more than the number of visitors who had embarked on the visit during the last year's "yatra" of sixty days. it said.

"During last year's "yatra" of 60 days, the total number of pilgrims who visited Holy Cave Shrine was 2,85,006, whereas this year the pilgrimage has crossed this number in 22 days," the statement said.

One critically sick pilgrim Vijay Rathore from Sheshnag Camp and one CRPF official Phool Kanwar, ASI from Brarimarg were evacuated by Helicopter today on the directions of the Governor Satya Pal Malik.

In all 14 critically sick Yatris have been air evacuated by the Shrine Board for immediate specialized treatment, Raj Bhavan informed in its statement. (ANI)

