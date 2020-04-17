286 new COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra, state's total count reaches 3202

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): A total of 286 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 3202 and the death toll reached 194, according to the State Health Department bulletin.

The bulletin informed that a total of 300 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state, including five on Thursday.

"Out of the 7 deaths, 5 were men and 2 were women. Four of them aged over 60 years and 3 were from the age group of 40 to 60 years. Six out of these 7 patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that till now, 23 antibody-based rapid tests have been validated at ICMR-NIV Pune, and 14 were found to be satisfactory and nine of these kits are being manufactured in India.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

