287 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 (ANI): A total of 287 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday.

According to the state Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state is 12,981 and death toll is 301. A total of 6,09,296 samples have been tested so far.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday. (ANI)

