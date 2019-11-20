29 districts in Maharashtra, 39 in MP affected by floods: MHA

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Twenty-nine districts of Maharashtra and 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh have been affected badly during the recent unprecedented rain and floods in the states, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha.

According to it, as per memorandum submitted by the Maharashtra government, 29 districts of the state were affected by floods including Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Mumbai.

The ministry further informed Lok Sabha that Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have submitted a memorandum seeking an assistance of Rs 2110.62 crore and Rs 6621.28 crore respectively from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

"Further, as per memorandum submitted by the state government of Madhya Pradesh, 39 districts of the state were affected by floods including Mandsaur," MHA said while replying to a question asked on rain and flood-affected areas in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The central government also said that primary responsibility for disaster management rests with the state government as well as the Centre can also help them with all possible logistics and financial aid.

"Central Government extends all possible logistics and financial support to the States to supplement their efforts to meet the situation effectively. The State Government undertakes an assessment of damages and provides financial relief in the wake of natural disasters including floods, from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) already placed at their disposal. Additional financial assistance is extended from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per the laid down procedure, which includes an assessment based on the visit of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT)," MHA said in a reply.

"In the instant case, even before the receipt of memorandum from the State Governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted IMCT which has visited the affected areas of Maharashtra from August 29 to September 1, 2019 and Madhya Pradesh from September 19 to 20, 2019 and again from October 14-16, 2019 for on-the-spot assessment of damages," MHA said.

"Based on the interim report of IMCT on Maharashtra, an interim amount of Rs 600 crore 'on account basis' has been sanctioned to Maharashtra. Final additional financial assistance under NDRF to both the States will be considered after consideration of IMCT reports by the High-Level Committee, as per laid down procedure," MHA said while briefing about the financial assistance provided by the Centre. (ANI)

