29 found positive for Coronavirus in India till Mar 4: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday confirmed that 29 were tested positive for Coronavirus in the country till March 4.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Vardhan said: "Till 4th March, there have been 29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India. I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation."

Highlighting steps taken by the government to deal with Coronavirus scare, he said: "Since January 17, an action has been taken in this regard and we started preparing ourselves to deal with for such scenario. It was even before the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO)."

The Union Minister also spoke on revised travel advisory issued by the government and said: "All arriving from abroad, including the United Nations officials and others exempted from visa restrictions, will also undergo airport screening."

He added that self-declaration forms mandatory for all passengers arriving from abroad.

He informed that border crossing in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal are also being monitored by specific teams.

Giving details of the evacuation of Indian citizens by Air India and Indian Air Force, he said: "The government is also monitoring matter of Indians stranded in Iran."

"More than 9,200 calls have been attended on the helpline number on Coronavirus," he said. (ANI)