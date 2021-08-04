29 MLAs to take oath as ministers in new Karnataka Cabinet

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): As many as 29 MLAs will take oath as ministers in Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet.

Bommai on Wednesday said that seven Other Backward Class (OBC), 3 scheduled Caste (SC), one Scheduled Tribe (ST), seven Vokkaligas, eight Linagayats, one Reddy and one woman will be a part of the new state cabinet.

He further informed that there will be no deputy chief minister in the council of ministers this time.

Bommai also mentioned that the list of 29 MLAs, who will take oath today, has been sent to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Speaking to reporters here today, Bommai said, "I've sent names to the Governor. 29 MLAs will take oath today. This time High Command has said that there'll be no Deputy CM. So, there will be no Dy CM. 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Linagayats, 1 Reddy and 1 woman are part of the cabinet."

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Karnataka Minister R Ashok stated that he has not demanded any portfolio and shall accept whatever ministry is given to him.

"I did not demand anything from the party high command. I'm comfortable in the ministry. The party high command has decided not to appoint Deputy CM. I'm confident of the CM and will take whatever portfolio will be allocated," said Ashok.





Expressing confidence in the party high command's decision, Karnataka Minister CC Patil said that Karnataka will have a balanced cabinet.

"Whenever there's cabinet expansion, every MLA wants to be included in the cabinet. Party high command is capable of taking the right decision and I believe high command will have balanced cabinet and will move forward taking everyone together," said Patil.



Karnataka's new Cabinet will take oath at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday at 2:15 pm, informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier today.

Earlier in the day, Bommai had stated that everything related to the cabinet expansion has been discussed with the party high command in the past two days in Delhi and the list of ministers who will take oath today shall be received by them shortly.

Speaking to reporters here today, Bommai had said, "We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take oath at Raj Bhavan. The ceremony will take place at 2:15 pm at Raj Bhavan." (ANI)

