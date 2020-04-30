Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): 29 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 433, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.
14 people have died due to the virus in the district while 74 patients have recovered. (ANI)
29 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district count reaches 433
ANI | Updated: Apr 30, 2020 08:34 IST
