29 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 908

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 13 (ANI): 29 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 908, said state Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.
Among the new cases reported, Nawada district has reported the highest number of cases at 9, followed by Bhagalpur at 6 cases.
While, Gopalganj, Buxar, Begusarai, Rohtas and Khagaria reported three cases each.
ANI | Updated: May 13, 2020 16:52 IST
