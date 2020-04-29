29 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,393

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 (ANI): 29 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,393, state Health Department said.

781 patients have recovered from the disease and 52 have died due to the virus, the department said.

Among the new cases, 11 were reported from Ajmer and 8 from Jaipur. (ANI)