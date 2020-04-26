29 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, tally reaches 523

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said officials on Sunday.

"29 more positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from J-K. All 29 cases are from Kashmir Division. Toll now reaches 523, of which 466 cases are in Kashmir Valley and 57 in Jammu Division," said Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the total count of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 26,917 on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country are inclusive of 5,913 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 826 deaths. At present, there are 20,177 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

