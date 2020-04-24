29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally climbs to 474

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): With 29 new cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 474, said the state health department on Friday.

The total tally is inclusive of 152 patients who have been cured and discharged and 18 patients who have died due to the deadly virus.

There are 304 active cases in the state out of which five patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, the state health department added.

With 1,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of cases in the country is at 23,452, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of the total tally, 17,915 are active cases and 4,814 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

With 37 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus rises to 724 deaths. (ANI)

