29 travellers screened for coronavirus in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Health Department on Tuesday issued a notification stating that so far 29 travellers from n-coronavirus affected countries had been screened in the State and have been placed under District Surveillance Units.

"All of them are asymptomatic at present, in fine health and under home isolation," the health department stated further.

Notably, the third case of novel coronavirus was detected in Kerala yesterday.

Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said the Kerala government has declared n-coronavirus as a State disaster.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)





