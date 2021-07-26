29 Women Officers, who didn't opt for permanent commission released from service: MoS Defence

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A total of 29 Women Officers (WOs) who did not opt for permanent commission in the Special Selection Board No. 5 have been released from service in the armed force, according to information tabled in a written reply by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in Rajya Sabha on Monday.



The minister also informed that out of these 29 officers, three women officers were released without pension based on their own option/willingness as these officers had served between 10-14 years of service in the Army.

The Ministry of Defence gave the information in a written reply to the question put forth by CPI-M's K Somaprasad.

"Age relaxation has been provided to Ex-Servicemen, including the female officers for the appointment to all Central Civil Services and Posts up to the level of Assistant Commandant in all Para-Military Forces under the Government of India. Adequate reservation has also been provided to Ex-Servicemen in various categories of posts. Women Officers, who have retired after 20 years of service, have also been granted Pensionary benefits," Bhatt said. (ANI)

